Man On Scooter Injured By Hit-and-Run Driver In Hayes Valley; Police Seek Suspect

A man was injured while riding a mopoed/motorbike at the busy intersection of Hayes and Gough streets Monday afternoon — and the van that struck the scooter fled the scene. A witness tells SFist that the scooter rider was not wearing a helmet, and he possibly went under the van after being hit around 2:35 p.m. Monday. The situation looked "really, really bad" the witness said, and it took a full five minutes for witnesses to get through to 911 and get police and EMTs to the scene. There were approximately 20 pedestrians who witnessed the collision.