Tennessee will start Missouri week with uncertainty at quarterback after Hendon Hooker left Saturday night's loss at Florida in the fourth quarter and did not return. Josh Heupel said Monday that the Vols are unsure if Hooker, who the head coach said was not in concussion protocol after he left the field woozy following a big hit, will be available to play this week against the Tigers in Columbia. Joe Milton III, who finished the 38-14 loss to the Gators, is also not 100% from the injury he suffered against Pittsburgh on Sept. 11, but Heupel expects his situation to improve throughout the week.

