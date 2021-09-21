CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyola’s Instagram Inactivity Sparks Student Questions

By Isabella Grosso
Loyola Phoenix
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoyola’s Instagram account has gone silent, sparking questions across the student body. Its last post referenced Martin Luther King day Jan. 18. Sophomore biology major Lainey O’Boyle said it’s a little strange Loyola isn’t keeping students in the loop of what’s going on on campus through social media. “I think...

Loyola Phoenix

Loyola Professors Aim to Ease Students’ Transition Back to The Classroom

Loyola’s campuses are bustling again as the university enters its fourth week of in-person classes. After nearly 18 months of online learning, professors and students alike are experiencing the changes that come with returning to campus. The transition also comes with difficulties, like increased fatigue and anxiety, making professors’ guidance,...
PHOENIX, IL
Loyola Phoenix

Class of 2025 Brings Loyola’s Enrollment Numbers Back Up from COVID-19 Slump

As campus slowly returns back to normal, Loyola admitted one of its biggest first-year classes to date, with 2,865 students joining the Rambler community, according to Vice President for Enrollment Paul Roberts. Prior to the fall of 2021, Loyola had seven consecutive largest undergraduate enrollments but when COVID-19 hit, the...
PHOENIX, IL
Martin Luther King
Loyola Phoenix

Loyola’s Vietnam Center Remains Closed for Study Abroad, JFRC Stays Open

Loyola’s Vietnam Center will remain closed to students for the spring 2022 semester, while the university’s Rome campus will remain open, the university announced in an email Sept. 21. The Vietnam Center has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The university said it’s continued...
COLLEGES
Loyola Phoenix

Loyola’s Website Provides Conflicting COVID-19 Guidelines

Loyola has provided conflicting information to students about when they should report a positive COVID-19 test. Loyola’s Positive Diagnosis Protocol webpage, up until Sept. 27, displayed an incorrect protocol for students who test positive for COVID-19. The site read, “Students, faculty, and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 must report their case to the University as soon as possible or up to two weeks after diagnosis.”
PHOENIX, IL
loyola.edu

Loyola MAT Student Receives Teaching Fellows for Maryland Scholarship

Loyola University Maryland graduate student Summer Pearson, ’22, was recently awarded a Teaching Fellows for Maryland Scholarship from the Maryland Higher Education Commission. The scholarship is awarded to students who pledge to teach in a Maryland public school or public prekindergarten that has at least 50% of its students eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
MARYLAND STATE
Loyola Phoenix

Loyola Sees At Least 20% Increase in Students Pursuing Wellness Center Services

Ashley Parks, Loyola sophomore, said she struggled with depression throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and being in quarantine worsened her mental health struggles. “What started my mental health journey was calling [Loyola’s] mental health services and setting up an appointment to talk about what was happening,” the advocacy and social change major said.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Methodist University Investigating Viral Racist Incident Of White Student Nit-Picking Black Football Players Facial Features

As Methodist University is handling the backlash from a viral incident of on-campus racism, one student has revealed the school’s resolution leaves a bit to be desired. Earlier this week, the Fayetteville Observer reported that the school had suspended the Alpha Delta Pi sorority after photos surfaced on Facebook capturing a member of the organization standing in front of a photo of four MU football players. Next to the players’ faces were the words “large nostrils.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Yale Daily News

Limited Bow Wow hours spark student frustration

The Bow Wow, a new convenience shop in the basement of the Schwarzman Center, is up and running this semester — but not every Bulldog is happy about it. The store, which carries grab-and-go food and drinks, as well as academic and personal care items, is seen by many as a replacement for Durfee’s Sweet Shoppe, the Elm St. convenience shop that students used to frequent. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, Durfee’s closed indefinitely. Many students had turned to Durfee’s — which featured more expansive hours than dining halls — for grab-and-go food options, especially on days when their class schedules were incompatible with the dining halls’ lunch swipe hours. But some students say that The Bow Wow’s meal swipe policy and hours aren’t as accessible as its predecessor’s were.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Free Press - TFP

UCLA Professor Suspended And Smeared As A Racist Sues University For Career And Emotional Damages Caused By The Accusations

A UCLA professor who rejected the idea of grading black students more leniently following the death of George Floyd has sued the school. Gordon Klein, an accounting professor who teaches at UCLA’s business school, filed the lawsuit Tuesday. He asserts that the college’s effort to fire him hobbled his outside business interests, including serving as an expert witness in court proceedings, caused him emotional and physical distress, and undermined his chances to go teach somewhere else.
COLLEGES
MSNBC

‘Southlake’ podcast episode exposes school’s inaction against LGBTQ bullying

NBC News’ “Southlake” podcast explores a Texas school district’s battle over teaching critical race theory in its classrooms, yet the town’s issues don’t stop at conflicts surrounding race. The latest episode focuses on LGBTQ bullying in the district and how one student felt unsupported by the school’s officials when she alleged harassment.Sept. 18, 2021.
SOCIETY
CBS Chicago

After Benet Academy Hires Gay Lacrosse Coach, Abbot Who Oversees School Says He Is ‘Deeply Troubled’

LISLE, Ill. (CBS) — Benet Academy in Lisle hired a gay lacrosse coach last week after previously rescinding the offer because she is married to a woman – but in a new twist, the abbey that oversees the Catholic school has come down with strong words. Last week, the board of directors at Benet Academy announced they had extended a job offer to Amanda Kammes to be the next head girls’ lacrosse coach. The board said Kammes has accepted the offer. The board noted that Benet Academy is a Catholic high school, and had deferred its employment discussions with Kammes after learning...
LISLE, IL
chatsports.com

Loyola Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced

The Loyola women’s basketball team’s complete schedule is finally set after the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) released the order of play for the 2021-2022 season Sept. 15. The Ramblers will open their season at home against non-conference competitor University of Detroit Mercy Nov. 9. They will then play two games...
BASKETBALL
Chicago Sun-Times

Benet under fire for rescinding job offer to lacrosse coach after learning she was gay

Benet Academy’s administration has come under fire following its decision to rescind an employment offer to the new girls lacrosse coach after learning that she was gay. The Lisle Catholic school reportedly hired Amanda Kammes, a Benet alum and head girls varsity lacrosse coach at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, but rescinded the offer when her paperwork included her wife’s name as her emergency contact.
LISLE, IL
WGN News

Suburban Catholic school changes course, hires gay coach after backlash

LISLE, Ill. – A suburban Catholic high school has reversed its decision to rescind its job offer to a gay lacrosse coach after the move drew heavy criticism from alumni, students and parents. On Tuesday, the school announced that administrators had extended an offer to Amanda Kammes, who the Catholic school had planned to hire […]
LISLE, IL
goholycross.com

Volleyball travels to Loyola, American

WORCESTER, Mass.— The Holy Cross volleyball team will travel to face Loyola (Md.) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 and American on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. The Crusaders will take on the Greyhounds at Towson University's SECU Arena, in a neutral-site match. Both games will have live stats, but no live stream will be available.
WORCESTER, MA
Loyola Phoenix

Campus Confessions: Naps on the Crescent-Moon Lawn

Right from move-in day, I wanted to find my place on campus. No, I wasn’t searching for my meaningful contribution to Loyola — although that would be a nice find — I just wanted my own perfect nap spot. After the COVID-19 pandemic threw in-person learning to the wind for...

