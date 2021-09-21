Loyola’s Instagram Inactivity Sparks Student Questions

The Bow Wow, a new convenience shop in the basement of the Schwarzman Center, is up and running this semester — but not every Bulldog is happy about it. The store, which carries grab-and-go food and drinks, as well as academic and personal care items, is seen by many as a replacement for Durfee’s Sweet Shoppe, the Elm St. convenience shop that students used to frequent. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, Durfee’s closed indefinitely. Many students had turned to Durfee’s — which featured more expansive hours than dining halls — for grab-and-go food options, especially on days when their class schedules were incompatible with the dining halls’ lunch swipe hours. But some students say that The Bow Wow’s meal swipe policy and hours aren’t as accessible as its predecessor’s were.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO