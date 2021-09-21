CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at vigil in downtown St. Louis Monday night

By KMOV.com Staff
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Monday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection 20th and St. Charles Streets, which is located in the Downtown West neighborhood. Two women and two men were shot. One of the men died; the other three victims were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The deceased was later identified as 34-year-old Cedric Owens.

"Apparently, it was a dark SUV, and the occupants of the SUV were firing shots into the crowd," said Police Chief John Hayden. "There were children with them as well, but we understand none of the children were injured."

A witness told News 4 that dozens were at a vigil for 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas, who was shot and killed nearby early Monday morning, when someone started shooting into the crowd.

One woman who has lived downtown for the past 14 years said it's sad to see the landscape of downtown and Washington Avenue change because of crime.

"It's very much worse," said Denise, who wanted her last name kept anonymous. "When I first moved here, I was bragging to my friends that they have to come visit me, where I live is so beautiful, but now, it's like I'm scared. I'm scared to drive home from work. I'm scared to come out my door, but I want to know what is going on around me."

Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said, "Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy."

He added Monday, "Our city mourns last night’s attack on those who came together for a peaceful vigil. One homicide is one too many, and any efforts must take into account the needs of these communities and address root causes of crime - poverty, housing instability, and more - across St. Louis."

Emphasizing there is not a quick fix to address crime, Isom said he is "dedicated to providing the resources necessary to make our downtown region and all of St. Louis a safer place for every resident.”

Chief Hayden is asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers.

