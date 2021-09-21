CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The biggest new privacy features in Phone iOS 15 launch

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s latest iPhone operating system, called iOS 15, launches Monday with new privacy enhancements that help cloak consumers’ web activity and can block email tracking by advertisers and others. Other features include a version of FaceTime for the web and a new “Focus” addition that could help users control the daily flood of notifications on their devices. The free updates will be available Monday around 1 p.m. ET for iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch.

