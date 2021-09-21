The biggest new privacy features in Phone iOS 15 launch

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.

