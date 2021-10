AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As Pfizer seeks FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children 5 years old and older, Children’s Hospital Colorado has been among the leading health providers in the world helping supply data on vaccinating children. Children’s Hospital in Aurora served as the largest enrolling site for the Pfizer trial in children ages 5 to 11 in the entire world for months. (credit: CBS) “In late June, early July, we enrolled 252 patients into that trial. We were the largest enrolling site in the international trial in that age group,” said Dr. Lalit Bajaj, Pediatric Emergency...

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO