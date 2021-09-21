Lady Reds fall in a five-set marathon thriller to Barnesville last Wednesday

The Lady Reds and Lady Shamrocks met at the House of Champions last Wednesday and treated those in attendance to a five-set masterpiece with the Lady Rocks outlasting the Lady Reds in five grueling sets, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 16-25, 15-11. Gianna Schmidt led the team in defeat with 21 digs and 12 kills while Gracelyn Maupin aided the cause with 26 assists and three aces. Allie Ault stuffed the stat sheet with 16 digs, 14 kills and four aces while Zara Harveth and Sidney Rowson each added 10 digs, respectively.