All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Celebrating the UN International Day of Peace, Classical Music For the World presents the Capitol Peace Concert, an event that will feature carefully arranged music selections that will be performed to memorialize those who have died from the pandemic and political violence throughout the world. Considering the current COVID-19 situation, most of the programs will be solo performances except a string ensemble performing "Arirang," a traditional Korean folk song. Masks are encouraged at the event.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO