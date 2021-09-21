Manny Pacquiao says he’s running for president in the Philippines

Japan's ruling party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader on Wednesday, setting him on course to become the next prime minister of the world's third-largest economy. The soft-spoken centrist defeated popular vaccine chief Taro Kono in an unusually close race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after just a year in office. Kishida, 64, will be confirmed as the new premier in a vote in parliament on October 4 and will then lead the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) into general elections that must happen by November. Speaking after his win, he called on members to "show the public that the LDP has been reborn, and appeal for their support."

