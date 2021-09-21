CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Pacquiao says he’s running for president in the Philippines

WINKNEWS.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoxing star Manny Pacquiao announced on Sunday that he’s running for president of the Philippines in the 2022 election. The 42-year-old, who is currently a senator in the Asian nation, said he accepted the nomination of his faction of the PDP-Laban political party at its national convention over the weekend. As Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s six-year term ends, Pacquiao pledged to campaign on fighting poverty and corruption.

www.winknews.com

