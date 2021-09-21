Manny Pacquiao says he’s running for president in the Philippines
Boxing star Manny Pacquiao announced on Sunday that he’s running for president of the Philippines in the 2022 election. The 42-year-old, who is currently a senator in the Asian nation, said he accepted the nomination of his faction of the PDP-Laban political party at its national convention over the weekend. As Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s six-year term ends, Pacquiao pledged to campaign on fighting poverty and corruption.www.winknews.com
