Climate reporting reaches melting point

By Long Reads
BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trip to a melting glacier will shape how the BBC's new climate editor, Justin Rowlatt, reports on the story of climate change. You cannot help but be awed by the scale of Antarctica, the great white continent. I visited just before the pandemic struck and it is impossible not...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
arctictoday.com

Polar bears may be inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice

Polar bears at Svalbard have undergone a shocking loss in genetic diversity, according to a newly published Norwegian study. Snorre Hagen and Simo Maduna, alongside their team, from the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research in Svanvik, sought to analyze the effect of the climate change’s impact on polar bears’ genetics.
ANIMALS
BBC

Boris Johnson: COP26 can be 'turning point' for climate change

Prime minister Boris Johnson has told his fellow world leaders that now is the time to listen to scientists and act on climate change. He was speaking at the United Nations headquarters in New York, just 40 days before COP26 begins in Glasgow. The UK PM said the summit will...
ENVIRONMENT
nationalgeographic.com

Climate change may be pushing rainforests to a breaking point

The damage still seen in Puerto Rico's El Yunque rainforest is helping scientists understand how climate-driven storms could fundamentally alter these landscapes. When Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in September 2017, it transformed the island’s forests into tangled messes of split tree trunks, downed branches, and fallen leaves. El Yunque rainforest in northeast Puerto Rico, a 28,000-acre national forest renowned for its rugged beauty and high biodiversity, was particularly hard hit. As winds of up to 155 miles per hour whipped across the Luquillo Mountains, where El Yunque is located, Hurricane Maria stripped forest canopies bare, turning a lush, green landscape into a muddy expanse of leafless trees.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence may be set to reveal climate-change tipping points

Researchers are developing artificial intelligence that could assess climate change tipping points. The deep learning algorithm could act as an early warning system against runaway climate change. Chris Bauch, a professor of applied mathematics at the University of Waterloo, is co-author of a recent research paper reporting results on the...
SCIENCE
washingtonnewsday.com

Glasgow Climate Talks, according to Johnson, are a “Turning Point For Humanity.”

Glasgow Climate Talks, according to Johnson, are a “Turning Point For Humanity.”. Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, called the UN climate conference in Glasgow in November “a final chance for humanity” and made a passionate plea for the world to reduce carbon emissions. Johnson encouraged humanity not to treat...
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

Climate change tipping points revealed using AI insights

Researchers are developing an artificial intelligence (AI) that could assess climate change tipping points. The deep-learning algorithm could act as an early warning system against runaway climate change. Some tipping points that are often associated with runaway climate change include melting Arctic permafrost, which could release mass amounts of methane...
ENVIRONMENT
ftnnews.com

Europe’s 5 Biggest Airports Pollute More CO2 Than Whole Sweden

Europe’s five biggest airports combined pollute more CO2 than the entire Swedish economy with emissions that are almost entirely untaxed, a new airport tracker shows. The online airport tracker created by ODI, Transport and Environment (T&E) and the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), uncovers, for the first time, precisely how much CO2 is released from planes leaving airports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Youth call time on decades of 'empty' climate promises

Youth activists on Tuesday called out decades of "empty words and promises" from world leaders as they demanded action -- and money -- to tackle global warming ahead of a pivotal UN climate summit. With just weeks to go before the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, seen as crucial to the viability of the Paris climate agreement, campaigners used the opening of a three-day event in Milan to lambast governments' failure to address the crisis. Swedish wunderkind Greta Thunberg slammed governments for "shamelessly congratulating themselves" for insufficient pledges to cut emissions and promises of financing. Hurling leaders' own words back at them, the 18-year-old laid bare to delegates at the Youth4Climate event the gap between words and action.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Melting Arctic permafrost could release Cold War radioactive waste and new virus strains

The rapid thaw of Arctic permafrost could release radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and new viruses, a report has found.Between 1955 and 1990, the Soviet Union conducted 130 nuclear weapons tests on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago off the coast of northwest Russia. The tests released around 265 megatons of nuclear energy and more than 100 decommissioned nuclear submarines were scuttled in the nearby Kara and Barents seas. The United States’ Camp Century nuclear-powered under-ice research facility in Greenland also produced “considerable nuclear and diesel waste”.Meanwhile, deep permafrost of more than three metres is one of...
SCIENCE
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
gentside.co.uk

Extremely rare shark species caught on camera off the coast of Wales

For the first time ever, an angel shark as been found in British waters after being discovered by a marine biologist in North Cardigan Bay. Jake Davies, the scientist who filmed the critically endangered animal, is the first person to ever record an angel shark in the UK. Davies explains that:
ANIMALS

