The overall probability of a pregnancy ending in miscarriage in the UK is 25 per cent at four weeks; 5 per cent at eight weeks; 1.7 per cent at 12 weeks; and 0.5 per cent at 16 weeks (Datayze, 2016). More than 80 per cent of miscarriages occur within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. If you haven’t experienced it personally, the idea of miscarriage might well conjure up thoughts of sad, but short-lived distress – but in my own experience, that couldn’t be more wrong. It is sad, but it certainly isn’t short-lived. For those of us for whom...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO