CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 Episode 9 Recap: “Tones of Home”

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason three episode nine of The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico begins with a flashback showing Nora destroying the board with the formula written on it. Skipping forward to current events, Jones (Nathan Dean) is tracking down experts who may be able to replicate the formula. Fortunately, he’s unsuccessful. Unfortunately, those who fail to help out aren’t long for this world.

www.showbizjunkies.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Tones of Home – Roswell, New Mexico

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. CLOSE ENCOUNTERS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) continue to search for a way to stop Jones. Michel (Michael Vlamis) is worried about Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finds a big piece of the puzzle.
ROSWELL, NM
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 41’ video recap for episode 1: Why this season is ‘Danger Island’

“I was personally excited and maybe hesitant,” explains Gold Derby’s Kevin Jacobson about his expectations heading into “Survivor 41.” He joins Marcus James Dixon and Matt Noble in our weekly Gold Derby “Survivor” slugfest. Marcus adds, “I was worried there would be an ‘Extinction Island’ [where those voted out have a shot at re-entering the game]. I’m glad there’s none. When you’re out, you’re out!” Watch the lively discussion in the video recap above, in which we also address Jeff Probst‘s “Come on in, guys” controversy. SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost After 16 months in the wilderness, “Survivor” is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Roswell, New Mexico Sneak Peek: Time Is Running Out in the War Against Jones

The Roswell, New Mexico gang is slowly making some progress in the season-long struggle with Jones, but one of its key members might be reaching a breaking point. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) in which Maria offers some words of tough love to a frantic Isobel. “I don’t have time for perspective,” Isbobel says. “I am not going to let Jones win. I am not going to let an evil alien dickwad take anything else from us!” “This ‘evil alien dickwad’ is taking something from me, right now!” Maria reminds her. “This is a battle, not a war, and we’re not going to make it to the end of this if we don’t remember what we’re fighting for.” (Wait, it’s not a war? Never mind that headline.) Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, “Liz and Max continue to search for a way to stop Jones, and Michel is worried about Alex,” according to The CW’s official logline. Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Monday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
ROSWELL, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
womenandhollywood.com

“Roswell, New Mexico’s” Heather Hemmens to Make Feature Directorial Debut with “Ella Minnow Pea”

“Roswell, New Mexico” star Heather Hemmens is stepping behind the camera. The actress, whose other on-screen credits include “If Loving You Is Wrong” and “Hellcats,” is set to make her feature directorial debut with Gold Leaf Films’ “Ella Minnow Pea,” a YA film based on the 2001 novel of the same name. She’s also among the project’s producers. Deadline broke the news.
ROSWELL, NM
FanSided

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1, Episode 7 recap: Wheels on the Bus

The penultimate episode of Hulu‘s Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 7 set us up for an eventful final episode, to say the least. While some relationships are healing (Jessica and Ben), others seem to be crumbling (Frances and Tony). Though some guests are excited about what Masha is offering (the Marconis),...
TV SERIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 3×10 review: “Angels in the Silences” is the show at its very best

Plots are converging a lot smoother in these last four episodes of Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 than they did at the tail end of Season 2. Even with the introduction of a new alien, Episode 10 “Angels of the Silences” is less crowded and more focused, confident in where it’s headed. Supported by powerful performances from the entire cast, but specifically Michael Vlamis and Quentin Plair as Dallas, this episode is strong with character deep dives and a forward moving plot that fit together nicely. Props to writers Danny Toli and Onalee Hunter for the show’s best episode here, and the direction from Lauren Petzke.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Creepshow’ Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: “Mums” + “Queen Bee”

Comic-Con at Home Schedule: Every TV and Movie Panel, From 'Doctor Who' to 'Fear Street'. 'Creepshow' Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: "Night Of The Living Late Show" 'Creepshow' Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: "Pipe Screams" + "Within the Walls of Madness" Shudder’s superlative Creepshow anthology series starts its third season...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Krueger
Person
Nathan Dean
Person
Lily Cowles
Person
Michael Trevino
Person
Tyler Blackburn
tvseriesfinale.com

The Good Doctor, NCIS, The Big Leap, Roswell New Mexico, The Voice

Monday, September 27, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, The Big Leap, Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, and Roswell, New Mexico. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please...
ROSWELL, NM
aiptcomics

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 6 ‘On the Inside’ recap/review

Last week’s episode of The Walking Dead left us with a trio of cliffhangers:. Eugene’s group (minus Yumiko) were arrested by Commonwealth authorities for attempting to contact Alexandria. Before things could get out of hand, Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby granted them clemency. Unfortunately, Stephanie (i.e. “Stephanie”) explained that his mercy would most certainly come with a price.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS’s FBI season four episode three finds OA torn up over being asked to touch base with an old buddy in order to solve a series of bombings. Directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Joe Webb, episode three – “Trauma” – will air on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Premiere: Full Recap of Episode 1

On Wednesday night, Chicago Fire fans were treated to the Season 10 premiere, which finally answered the cliffhanger from the end of last season. First and foremost, there are numerous spoilers ahead, hence the “full recap.” You’ve been warned. With that out of the way, let’s get to the most pressing situation we were left to ponder since the end of Season 9. Would the rescue crew that’s trapped underwater make it out alive as their boat continues to sink? The short answer is, yes, but it comes with some repercussions.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Truth Be Told Season 2, Episode 5 recap: Who is Miss Shirley?

Truth Be Told Season 2, Episode 5, “If I Didn’t Laugh, You’d Cry,” picks up immediately after the previous episode with Poppy in the hospital after being knocked unconscious by Hoyt Rollins. Poppy believes that she saw Hoyt assaulting Micah, and then he snuck up behind her and hit her, resulting in a concussion and several stitches.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy