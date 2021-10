(Reuters) - In an ideal world, Leah Smithers said she could afford to wait for longer-term testing of the COVID-19 vaccines before getting the jab for her 10-year-old son. But with his juvenile diabetes putting him at greater risk of complications if he contracts the virus - and with so much of his young life already shaped by the pandemic - she is ready for him to receive the vaccine as soon as he is eligible.

