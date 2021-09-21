CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Taiwan’s last ‘fire fishing’ boat is keeping tradition alive

By CNN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs night falls, a group of fishermen set sail off the coast of northern Taiwan, where they prepare to catch sardines with a traditional method: fire. Once they are at sea, a fisherman lights fire on a stick with acetylene gas — generated by adding water to calcium carbide, which locals call sulfuric stones.

