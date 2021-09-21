CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

LIBRARY NEWS: Wilmington's Earth Year Continues With Special Tree Programming On Sept. 25 & Oct. 2, Including Wildwood Cemetery Walk

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 10 days ago

Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library promoting upcoming programs:. To celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month AND our 150th anniversary, we will be giving out limited edition cards to the first 150 people who apply for a library card in September. Plus, get a sign-up bonus prize! If you have a friend or family member who doesn't have a card of their own, this is the time to change that! Remember, there is no minimum age to apply.

