CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton County, TX

Denton County says goodbye to Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuFTu_0c2cQ9kK00

Hundreds of family members, friends and co-workers gathered at First Baptist Church in Lewisville Monday afternoon for the funeral service of Denton County Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo, who died last week of complications from COVID-19.

Born in 1965 in Lockney, Asebedo graduated from Silverton High School in 1983. He would go on to spend over 30 years in emergency services, earning certifications for firefighter master, arson investigator master and inspector master from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

Asebedo worked in several emergency service capacities and with several different agencies, including in Plainview, Highland Village, Coppell and, starting in 2004, Denton County. He was first hired as an emergency management intern before being promoted to emergency management planner. Since 2005, he’d been the county’s assistant director of emergency services before being promoted last October to fire marshal and director of development and emergency services.

Asebedo, 56, was highly regarded by his county co-workers for his work ethic and positive demeanor. At last week’s Commissioners Court meeting, after his death was announced, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson recalled one of his attempts to beat Asebedo to an early-morning vaccination clinic — which ended in failure despite setting his alarm for 3:55 a.m.

County Judge Andy Eads, speaking Monday at Asebedo’s funeral, had many of his own stories to share. Whether it was his response to a loose elephant at a circus or a co-worker who needed to get in the office after midnight, each story had something in common.

“Roland Asebedo is a man like no other — a man with humility, yet a sense of higher purpose to protect and care for others,” Eads said. “A man who always put everyone first before himself, any time, anywhere.”

Able Asebedo, Roland’s brother, said they talked every day, whether for a minute or for 20. He said he remembers Roland as “the best brother in the world,” — as well as for his public service and the way he always treated others with respect, regardless of their status.

“He loved helping people and there were one or two instances in Silverton when we had some bad fires, and it bothered him, but it didn’t keep him from going on,” Able Asebedo said in a phone interview. “It didn’t matter what promotion he got, he could see the lowest person on the street and he would visit with them.”

Able had a lesson, too, that people should take from Roland’s life and career.

“Whatever field you’re in, just push it as much as you can and try to do the best you can,” Able Asebedo said. “And don’t forget the people that are your friends. Treat them right.”

Roland Asebedo is survived by his wife, Michele “Mickey” Asebedo of Sanger; daughter, Lorrin Asebedo of Denton; son, Jordan Asebedo of The Colony; mother, Mary Asebedo of Silverton; brother, Able Asebedo of Silverton; sister, Marilyn Leal of Pottsboro, and several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Asebedo, and sister, Venita Howell.

Comments / 1

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Lewisville man dead of COVID-19, DCPH reports

Denton County Public Health Monday confirmed a Lewisville man in his 60s died of COVID-19, making him the 687th such death in the county. The department Monday also confirmed another 665 locals had been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. That raised the estimated number of locals currently infected...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

North Texas Giving Day hits new fundraising record

Annual nonprofit fundraiser North Texas Giving Day hit another record last week despite holding its second consecutive virtual event in the midst of the pandemic, totaling more than $66 million to more than 3,300 area nonprofits. Hosted by Communities Foundation of Texas, North Texas Giving Day started in 2009 and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
City
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Government
Lewisville, TX
Health
City
Highland Village, TX
Local
Texas Health
Denton County, TX
Government
City
Pottsboro, TX
Denton County, TX
Health
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Sanger, TX
County
Denton County, TX
City
Plainview, TX
City
Lockney, TX
City
Silverton, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County Judge Andy Eads kicking off reelection campaign

With his term set to expire in 2022, Denton County Judge Andy Eads has announced the start of a reelection campaign for the office, his first after assuming it in 2018. After serving as the county’s Precinct 4 commissioner since 2007, Eads replaced Mary Horn as county judge in 2018 after she chose not to run for reelection. He won the Republican primary uncontested and went on to beat Democrat Diana Leggett, garnering 163,494 votes (57%) to her 123,242 (43%).
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

In the Schools: Sept. 25, 2021

The Denton Area Retired School Personnel group is set to host an event featuring author Helen Munday, an American immigrant from South Africa. Munday, who was in South Africa during the apartheid era, made her journey to America at the age of 21 and wrote a book detailing her experiences called My Dream, America.
DENTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Richardson
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton attorney seeking new 481st District Court position with backup plan for another

A Denton County family and criminal attorney and former prosecutor has announced he’s seeking appointment to the 481st District Court bench. Brent Hill applied for the new 481st District Court judgeship, which will be appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott and open Jan. 1. If Hill does not get the appointment, he plans to run for the 367th District Court in the 2022 Republican primary, according to a news release.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#County Judge#Emergency Service#First Baptist Church#Silverton High School#Commissioners Court
Denton Record-Chronicle

How an urban renewal plan almost erased Southeast Denton

In June 1966, about 400 residents attended a public hearing about a proposed urban renewal plan. Southeast Denton had been labeled “blighted” by a Fort Worth consulting firm the city had hired. Barry Humphries, a Master of Public Administration student at North Texas State University, documented the proposed urban renewal in his 1971 thesis. He quoted two anonymous Southeast Denton residents:
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton's economic leadership reshuffled within weeks of RanchLand revelations

The Denton Economic Development Partnership is losing another top executive, the Denton Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday. Cory Lacy, vice president of economic development, will leave the position to “pursue other professional opportunities, effective immediately,” the announcement read. The move comes just days after city staff announced that Jessica Rogers, director of economic development, would leave the EDP on Oct. 8 for a position as assistant city manager in Tomball.
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Denton Record-Chronicle

New emergency alert system up for Denton residents to sign up

Denton residents can now sign up for the city’s new alert system to receive notifications about emergencies related to weather and other health and safety threats. Some Denton residents may have already been signed up for CodeRED, the city’s former emergency alert system platform. Starting Monday, the city started to transition over to Alert Denton, which is powered through a contract with Everbridge from August.
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy