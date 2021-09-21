'Dancing With the Stars' 2021: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 30
The biggest question heading into the "Dancing With the Stars" season 30 premiere was which pros the celebrities would be partnered with, and now we have the answer.
"DWTS" revealed the duos for the landmark 30th season during Monday night's premiere as the celebrities and their pro partners performed their introductory dances in the iconic ballroom, beginning their quest to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.
Notable teams include Spice Girls member Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, YouTuber Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy and former "Bachelor" lead Matt James and Lindsay Arnold.
Elsewhere, former "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex pairing in "DWTS" history.
Scroll down for all of the celebrity-pro partnerships:
Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater
Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko
Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy
Matt James and Lindsay Arnold
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten
Martin Kove and Britt Stewart
Suni Lee and Sasha Farber
Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson
Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
"Dancing With the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
