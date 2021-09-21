'Dancing With the Stars' 2021: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 30

Maarten De Boer/ABC

The biggest question heading into the "Dancing With the Stars" season 30 premiere was which pros the celebrities would be partnered with, and now we have the answer.

"DWTS" revealed the duos for the landmark 30th season during Monday night's premiere as the celebrities and their pro partners performed their introductory dances in the iconic ballroom, beginning their quest to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

Notable teams include Spice Girls member Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, YouTuber Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy and former "Bachelor" lead Matt James and Lindsay Arnold.

Elsewhere, former "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex pairing in "DWTS" history.

Scroll down for all of the celebrity-pro partnerships:

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Maarten De Boer/ABC

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov

Maarten De Boer/ABC

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.