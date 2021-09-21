CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'Dancing With the Stars' 2021: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 30

By Carson Blackwelder
GMA
GMA
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VB0Tq_0c2cOcqm00
Maarten De Boer/ABC

The biggest question heading into the "Dancing With the Stars" season 30 premiere was which pros the celebrities would be partnered with, and now we have the answer.

"DWTS" revealed the duos for the landmark 30th season during Monday night's premiere as the celebrities and their pro partners performed their introductory dances in the iconic ballroom, beginning their quest to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

Notable teams include Spice Girls member Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, YouTuber Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy and former "Bachelor" lead Matt James and Lindsay Arnold.

Elsewhere, former "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex pairing in "DWTS" history.

Scroll down for all of the celebrity-pro partnerships:

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qusyo_0c2cOcqm00
Maarten De Boer/ABC

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUCk0_0c2cOcqm00
Maarten De Boer/ABC

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
TVShowsAce

Cheryl Burke Dishes On The Future Of Her ‘DWTS’ Career

All good things must come to an end. Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke may very well make her final appearance in the ballroom this season. She recently discussed the possibility of retirement on the Tamron Hall show. Cheryl Burke says this could possibly be her final season with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Brooke Burke Is Engaged to Scott Rigsby After 2 Years of Dating

Next steps! Brooke Burke is engaged to her boyfriend, Scott Rigsby, after two years of dating. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 50, confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Thursday, September 9, after celebrating her birthday in Malibu, California, with family and friends. They are “very happily engaged,” her management told Us in a statement.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Emma Slater
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Melanie C
Person
Lindsay Arnold
talentrecap.com

Paying Tribute To ‘DWTS’ Celebrities Who Have Passed Since Their Time on the Show

Dancing With The Stars has been around since 2005. The show has the ability to combine the older generation of Hollywood with the up and coming. We’re paying tribute to the celebrities who have passed away since their time on Dancing with The Stars. These four contestants are some pretty big names in both the DWTS world and Hollywood as a whole.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba stuns fans with risqué photo wearing plunging blazer

Woah! Carrie Ann Inaba has certainly turned heads with her latest photo - a risqué snapshot showing the star posing in a plunging blazer. Carrie Ann, 53, can be seen bending over towards the camera, pouting as she holds on to the lapels of her jacket. She has accessorized with two gold chains and hoop earrings and wears her long hair loose.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Reality Tv#Abc
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Confirms He Was 'Fired' From ABC Series

Over a year since it was announced that he would be exiting the series, Tom Bergeron is speaking out about his time on Dancing With the Stars. A week before the Season 30 premiere, Bergeron tweeted about being a guest on Bob Saget's podcast. His tweet prompted one of his fans to ask him about his time on DWTS, and he replied by confirming that he was fired from the show.
THEATER & DANCE
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
districtchronicles.com

What Happened to Peta Murgatroyd on ‘DWTS’? Dancer Explains Her Absence

The popular ABC competition show Dancing With the Stars is getting set to launch its 30th season. The season will include a diverse cast of stars, including an Olympian, a Bachelor, a fitness star, and basically everything in between. But not all the professional dancers are coming back. What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS? And what about Keo Motsepe?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Talk’ Host Amanda Kloots Speaks on ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Husband’s Death on DWTS Season Premiere

The Talk host Amanda Kloots made her Dancing with the Stars debut last night. With Season 30 of the show kicking off, Kloots spoke about why she chose to join this year. Kloots appeared with her pro partner Alan Bersten last night, performing the tango for their first dance and scoring a 28 out of 40. During the pair’s first meeting, she explained her decision to star on the show now is largely in part to her late husband, Nick Cordero.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Step Out For Family Night With His 3 Kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, & Journey, 5

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess had fun at the Malibu Chili Cook Off with his three sons as they all kept each other close and enjoyed tasty treats. Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, once again proved their relationship is going well when they showed up to the Malibu Chili Cook Off in Malibu, CA on Sept. 3. The lovebirds brought along the actor’s three kids, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, who he shares with ex Megan Fox, 35, for the fun and they were photographed while staying close and sampling some of the event’s tasty food. At one point, the Australian ballroom dancer even put her hand around one of Brian’s sons, showing off their growing bond.
MALIBU, CA
GMA

GMA

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy