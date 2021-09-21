Jamie Lee Curtis Battles Evil In Final Trailer For HALLOWEEN Kills – In Theaters And Streaming Only On Peacock October 15th
He’s the essence of evil. Watch the final trailer for HALLOWEEN KILLS, In Theaters And Streaming Only On Peacock October 15th. In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.www.wearemoviegeeks.com
