Jamie Lee Curtis Battles Evil In Final Trailer For HALLOWEEN Kills – In Theaters And Streaming Only On Peacock October 15th

By Michelle Hannett
wearemoviegeeks.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s the essence of evil. Watch the final trailer for HALLOWEEN KILLS, In Theaters And Streaming Only On Peacock October 15th. In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

Related
chapman.edu

The Chapman Master Classes Return: Halle Berry, Jamie Lee Curtis, Willem Dafoe and More!

The Chapman Fall 2021 Master Classes have been announced! A-list Hollywood is coming directly to you this season, with a twist: Halle Berry, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sopranos creator David Chase will be live, in-person! The astounding lineup kicks off September 22 at 6 p.m. with Oscar winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola appearing virtually in conversation with Dodge’s own Susie Landau Finch.
ORANGE, CA
orcasound.com

HALLOWEEN KILLS | Watch the Final Trailer

He’s the essence of evil. In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Halloween Kills’ Final Trailer is Loaded With New Footage and Returning Characters from the Original Classic!

David Gordon Green‘s sequel Halloween Kills comes to theaters and Peacock on October 15, almost exactly one year after it was originally supposed to be released in theaters. Today, the FINAL trailer has arrived, and it is absolutely loaded with brand new footage that we hadn’t seen before. In particular, this latest trailer plays up the returning characters from John Carpenter’s original classic, who are coming together all these years later to put an end to Michael Myers once and for all. “Evil dies tonight,” Haddonfield’s residents chant.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer: Michael Myers Slashes His Way To Peacock Next Month

You can’t kill the boogeyman, and you can’t kill the “Halloween” franchise either. After a couple of story retcons in the original slasher series and Rob Zombie‘s take on the Michael Myers mythos, The Shape rose again in 2018 with David Gordon Green‘s “Halloween.” A redundant title to a tired narrative, to be sure, but there are plenty out there (including this writer) who still love to see Laurie Strode duke it out with Haddonfield’s least favorite son.
MOVIES
Collider

3 Classic 'Halloween' Movies Are Returning to Theaters This October

Before Halloween Kills unleashes Michael Myers’ latest killing spree, CineLife Entertainment is bringing three classic franchise movies to theaters. John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween and its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, will be available in theaters this October to celebrate spooky season by honoring one of the most iconic killers in cinema.
MOVIES
Page Six

Jamie Lee Curtis: Kyle Richards cared for ‘s–t head’ kids on ‘Halloween Kills’ set

Jamie Lee Curtis got nostalgic while praising Kyle Richards for her role in the upcoming “Halloween Kills” movie. Curtis, who starred alongside Richards in the original 1978 ”Halloween” thriller and will join her again onscreen for the upcoming film installment, posted a photo of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star acting on set with a sweet message.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

John Carpenter Crafts an Unsettling Requiem for Michael Myers on New ‘Halloween Kills’ Song

John Carpenter and his collaborators, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, have released a new song, “Michael’s Legend,” the final offering from their forthcoming score for Halloween Kills.  “Michael’s Legend” is — unsurprisingly — an eerie, unsettling tune, led by a piano melody that at times seems to recall Carpenter’s classic Halloween theme, but carries it’s own distinct gravity. There’s even a creepy false ending at the end, before the keys return for one last ominous toll.  Prior to “Michael’s Theme,” Carpenter teased the Halloween Kills soundtrack with “Rampage” and “Unkillable.” The Halloween Kills soundtrack is set to arrive October 15th via Sacred...
ENTERTAINMENT
mesquite-news.com

10 big movies hitting theaters and streaming services this October

Despite the lingering uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, movies have been making a steady return to theaters after more than a year of setbacks and a new reliance on streaming. The box office is now shaping out to be incredibly busy this fall, with big films like “Dune”, “Halloween Kills”...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ Documentary Explores Making of Tim Curry’s Monster Clown

Before there was the popular two-part horror film franchise “It,” a 1990 mini-series featuring Tim Curry as the child-eating clown Pennywise scared the bejesus out of a generation of television watchers. “Pennywise: The Story of It,” offers up a behind-the-scenes look at the making of that earlier adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, which has achieve cult classic status over subsequent decades. The documentary will receive its world premiere on Oct. 15 at The Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia. The film, which is co-directed by John Campopiano (“Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary”; “Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That...
MOVIES
Fast Company

Jamie Lee Curtis is just hitting her stride. Here’s how that feels

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. Jamie Lee Curtis did not expect to reach the busiest point in her four-decade career now. In fact, there was a time in the mid-aughts when she talked repeatedly about retiring. “I wanted to leave the party before the party asked me to leave,” she explains, having watched her actor parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, “deal with the fact that people weren’t hiring them anymore, and it’s heartbreaking.” She ventured into TV work, podcasting, and starting a social enterprise, but then her godson, Jake Gyllenhaal, called, wanting to introduce her to director David Gordon Green, who had an idea for a Halloween movie. When she realized that “the script was about generational trauma and showed women surviving trauma and how they deal with it,” Curtis was ready not only to reprise the role she made famous with the 1978 original, but to executive produce it. 2018’s Halloween went on to become the biggest opener ever with a woman over 55 as the lead. Here, Curtis talks about this month’s Halloween Kills; her new production company, Comet Pictures; and the benefits of being the kind of person people trust.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Why Is 'Halloween Kills' Streaming on Peacock So Soon? Jason Blum Explains the Surprising Release Date Strategy

Blumhouse and Universal gave horror fans quite the surprise when they announced that Halloween Kills will be available to stream on Peacock on October 15, the same day it opens in theaters. The streaming release date was announced in September, following a splashy Venice Film Festival premiere and after delaying the release for a full year in the early days of the pandemic, and just a month before Halloween Kills hits theaters, so it might have seemed like a sudden and unexpected strategy change. But according to Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum, it wasn't a Universal or Peacock decision, it was his, and it’s a decision that ties back to their last big slasher release - the delightful 2020 horror-comedy Freaky.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Producer Details the Decision to Release Film on Peacock

After Universal Pictures announced that they were committed to theatrical exclusive windows for their biggest movies in a big deal last year it surprised many when the studio surprise announced that the upcoming Halloween Kills would stream day-and-date on Peacock the same time it was released in theaters. Many theorized that this was due to lukewarm reviews at the Venice Film Festival, but the horror fandom are notoriously averse to critical reactions, and now we know where the idea came from at all: Jason Blum himself. Speaking in a new interview with Collider, Blum copped to conceiving of the idea himself, noting the bad experience he had on a prior release was one reason.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos Celebrating the Strode Women

In two weeks, Halloween Kills will stalk into theaters and onto the Peacock streaming platform, continuing the decades-long struggle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the masked killer who terrorized her on Halloween night in 1978. The franchise has been reinvented so that 2018's Halloween now directly follows 1978's Halloween, erasing the various sequels that happened in the years between. The upshot to that is that Laurie Strode has lived a long life, haunted the whole time by the specter of Michael, and planning for the day she always thought was inevitable, when he would come for her again.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis hasn't aged a day as she shares epic throwback

Jamie Lee Curtis wowed fans on Thursday as she shared an epic Saturday Night Live throwback that could have been taken this year. The actress hosted the series twice in the 1980s, and the picture was from 1984, with the star rocking a herringbone overcoat with red lace tights and black stiletto boots paired with white leg warmers.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

True Lies TV Show Casts Jamie Lee Curtis’ Replacement

Turning one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best movies into a TV show is a tall order, but let’s not overlook the fact that Jamie Lee Curtis was just as important to the success of True Lies as the action icon. James Cameron’s wildly entertaining and tongue-in-cheek espionage blockbuster may have seen...
TV & VIDEOS

