Area school board members join to improve community
Members of school boards are elected by their communities to establish goals for their district. They choose a superintendent, and they allocate resources for their schools. Recently, school boards have been under attack – accused of making politically-motivated decisions with regard to mask mandates and curricula on race. Area-school board members describe themselves as non-political and non-partisan officials who are trying to better improve their community by supporting their local schools.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
