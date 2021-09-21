CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

Area school board members join to improve community

By Brian King bking@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of school boards are elected by their communities to establish goals for their district. They choose a superintendent, and they allocate resources for their schools. Recently, school boards have been under attack – accused of making politically-motivated decisions with regard to mask mandates and curricula on race. Area-school board members describe themselves as non-political and non-partisan officials who are trying to better improve their community by supporting their local schools.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Tahlequah, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Government
Hulbert, OK
Government
City
Hulbert, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Hulbert, OK
Education
City
Tahlequah, OK
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Race#Hulbert Public Schools#Nsu#The Daily Press#The Hulbert Board
Reuters

NWSL says weekend matches 'will not occur' after report on fired coach

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said this weekend's matches will not take place a day after a report detailed allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy