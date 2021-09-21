CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FALLING FORWARD: Home improvement projects ramp up as temperatures drop

By Grant D. Crawford gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs temperatures begin to cool down and the cost of building material drops, more people will be planning home improvement projects this fall season. Earlier this year, the price of construction materials had skyrocketed due to multiple factors related to the pandemic. But the pandemic has also kept many people home, and one way to pass the time has been to complete improvement projects around the house. Now that tags on some items have been slashed, coupled with people’s new-found love for home makeovers, it’s a good time to plan another task.

