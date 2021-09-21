CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewer Votes Ranking for the 2021-22 Network TV Shows

Cover picture for the articleLike it or not, network TV series typically live and die by their Nielsen ratings. Since most fans do not live in Nielsen households, the average person’s preferences aren’t taken into account, and that is frustrating. While we can’t change the system, we want to give you an outlet for your opinions, so we invite you to vote for your favorite 2021-22 network TV shows here. Which programs are the best or the worst? If it were up to you, which TV series would be cancelled and renewed?

NCIS: Season 19 Viewer Votes

How will the team adjust to the changes in the 19th season of the NCIS TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS is cancelled or renewed for season 20. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 19th season episodes of NCIS here.
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on September 17

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. The Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list for Friday, Sept. 17 sees the return of one of Netflix's most reliable staples, Nailed It!. The fun reality competition show lets amateur bakers try their hands at making baked masterpieces, resulting in piles of unappealing mush. It's all in good fun. Lucifer and Clickbait still rule the roost, but keep an eye out for the return of Sex Education over the weekend.
All Rise Picked Up for Season 3 at OWN

All Rise for some good news: OWN has picked up the cancelled CBS legal drama for a 20-episode Season 3, to air in 2022, TVLine has learned. Series star Simone Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy...
Full Broadcast TV Ratings Tables for the 2021/22 Season

Welcome to this Season Full Ratings Table where we try to collate all the Broadcast Ratings for the Primetime Shows that we cover. You can see the 2020/21 Table here. And don't forget you can see the complete Ratings Database where you can compare shows, seasons and networks etc here.
TV Award Shows Record Big Viewer Declines In Streaming, Apps

Although major linear TV award shows have taken massive hits in viewership over the years, it doesn’t stop there. Time spent with awards shows on streaming apps has also declined. The connected advertising sales/measurement division LG Electronics holds a majority investment in, reported a 12% decline in viewing for award...
Fall 2021 TV Survey: 18 Network Chiefs on the Shows They’d Steal and How the Biz Should Change

The 2021-2022 TV season officially kicked off Monday, with a new season of “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC, the return of comedies, “NCIS” and the new “NCIS Hawai’i” on CBS, NBC’s new season of “The Voice” and the premiere of drama “Ordinary Joe,” and Fox’s new season bow of “9-1-1” and the launch of freshman drama “The Big Leap.” Of all those shows, just one made it to a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49: “The Voice.” NBC won the night with a 0.9 rating. But of course, this isn’t news anymore, the massive live+same day ratings erosion has been years...
Here Is the Full ABC Fall 2021 TV Schedule

ABC's 2021 fall TV schedule won't look too different than it usually does, with fan-favorite staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and the tear-jerking drama A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Popular shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality hitsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season marks the last for perennial awards darling black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.
The Simpsons: Season 33 Ratings

This animated show has been on the air for more than three decades and yet, it remains one of the highest-rated shows on FOX. The Simpsons has already been renewed for season 34 and it’s hard to imagine that it will be cancelled anytime soon. Could it reach a 40th or 50th year? Stay tuned.
Dynasty, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Dateline NBC, 20/20, Friday Night SmackDown

Friday, September 24, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Dateline NBC, 20/20, and Dynasty. Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Reruns: The Wonder Years, Home Economics, Blue Bloods and Ordinary Joe. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.
Family Guy: Season 19 Ratings

There’s no need to wonder if Family Guy will be cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for season 20 (2022-23). How long will the Griffins stay on FOX? Stay tuned. An animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick...
2021-22 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week one)

Each season, the television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows and hope that each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2021-22 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Two Viewer Votes

Which charity will benefit the most in the second season of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune here.
Dateline: Season 31? Has the NBC News Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, Dateline is a news magazine that’s the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history. Debuting in 1992, the program sometimes airs multiple times a week and covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by correspondents like Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Natalie Morales, and Dennis Murphy.
B Positive, Ghosts: CBS Adjusts Premiere Schedule For Thursday Line-up

CBS is changing things up for its Thursday comedy premieres. B-Positive is seeing its second season premiere moved back a week, to October 14th. The series premiere of Ghosts will now have a pair of episodes on October 7th. Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and...
Dateline NBC: Season 30 Ratings (2021-22)

For decades, Dateline NBC has been part of the peacock network’s primetime schedule, sometimes airing multiple times a week. How long will this NBC News series end up running? Could it possibly be cancelled soon or, is Dateline NBC essentially guaranteed to be renewed for year 31 and the 2022-23 season? Stay tuned.
The Good Doctor, NCIS, The Big Leap, Roswell New Mexico, The Voice

Monday, September 27, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, The Big Leap, Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, and Roswell, New Mexico. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please...
La Brea: Season One Ratings

Lost was a hit show for ABC but very few other mystery serials have been a success in the ratings and most have been cancelled after just one season. How will La Brea fare for NBC? Will it be cancelled or buck the trend and be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
