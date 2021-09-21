Fully Vaccinated International Travelers Soon Re-Welcomed to U.S.
By Joe Cortez
flyertalk.com
10 days ago
International travelers will soon be able to return to the United States, so long as they have received their COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden administration will once again open borders to foreign flyers starting sometime in November 2021. Foreign travelers will soon be welcome back into the United States, provided they...
Over 350,000 migrants could cross the U.S. southern border in October if a COVID restriction is lifted on Thursday, two Department of Homeland Security officials told NBC News. The restriction, known as Title 42, was implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 in response to COVID-19 and it blocked...
The United States announced last week that it would soon open its doors to foreign travelers vaccinated against COVID-19, loosening restrictions for broad swaths of global visitors for the first time since the pandemic began. But the new rules, set to take effect in November, appear to also shut out...
Reuters – The United States in November will re-open air travelers from China, India, Britain and many other European countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Monday, rolling back tough pandemic-related travel restrictions imposed beginning early last year. The decision, announced by White House coronavirus...
US foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to fly into Orlando International Airport for the first time in almost two years come November. The Biden administration relaxed some international travel restrictions this week. Passengers from the UK and Europe must provide proof of full vaccination...
The White House announced Monday that it would loosen its restrictions for incoming travelers from other countries, starting in November. Previously, travel was blocked from foreign countries, excpet for U.S. citizens re-entering the country. But flights will now be accepted from certain foreign areas with travelers who provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Something’s missing from the arrival boards at Orlando International Airport: flights from England and Europe. "We have not had any UK service for 18 months now," said OIA CEO Phil Brown. But that’s about to change. The White House Monday announced it’s easing pandemic travel restrictions. Starting...
The Biden administration will relax international travel restrictions in November for foreign visitors entering the U.S. who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the White House announced on Monday. Foreign travelers will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to the U.S. and provide a negative coronavirus...
Changes to international travel to the United States will soon take place. This will allow those hoping to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth for the 50th anniversary the opportunity to do so!. Travel Restrictions. Following the start of the pandemic last March, the United States put tight strict...
