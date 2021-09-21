CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fully Vaccinated International Travelers Soon Re-Welcomed to U.S.

By Joe Cortez
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational travelers will soon be able to return to the United States, so long as they have received their COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden administration will once again open borders to foreign flyers starting sometime in November 2021. Foreign travelers will soon be welcome back into the United States, provided they...

Comments / 0

Orlando International Airport Will Welcome Fully Vaccinated US Foreign Nationals Again Starting in November. Here’s How That Could Help the Local Economy.

US foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to fly into Orlando International Airport for the first time in almost two years come November. The Biden administration relaxed some international travel restrictions this week. Passengers from the UK and Europe must provide proof of full vaccination...
ORLANDO, FL
U.S. Loosens Travel Restrictions For Those Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The White House announced Monday that it would loosen its restrictions for incoming travelers from other countries, starting in November. Previously, travel was blocked from foreign countries, excpet for U.S. citizens re-entering the country. But flights will now be accepted from certain foreign areas with travelers who provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.
TRAVEL
U.S. to ease travel restrictions for international travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Something’s missing from the arrival boards at Orlando International Airport: flights from England and Europe. "We have not had any UK service for 18 months now," said OIA CEO Phil Brown. But that’s about to change. The White House Monday announced it’s easing pandemic travel restrictions. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL
Biden Administration to Relax U.S. Travel Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors

The Biden administration will relax international travel restrictions in November for foreign visitors entering the U.S. who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the White House announced on Monday. Foreign travelers will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to the U.S. and provide a negative coronavirus...
POTUS
International travelers will soon be able visit Disney World

Changes to international travel to the United States will soon take place. This will allow those hoping to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth for the 50th anniversary the opportunity to do so!. Travel Restrictions. Following the start of the pandemic last March, the United States put tight strict...
TRAVEL
60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
U.S. POLITICS
Viewpoint: ‘The vaccine is more harmful than the coronavirus itself’ — How one floundering Ohio lawyer played the right wing circuit and turned disinformation into a lucrative business

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In one of dozens of recent media appearances, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz was claiming that coronavirus vaccines were more harmful than...
OHIO STATE
FACT CHECK: Did The Cyber Ninjas Audit Report Say The 2020 Election Should Not Be Certified?

A viral Instagram post claims the Cyber Ninjas audit report said the 2020 presidential election should not be certified. The “executive summary” document appears to have been fabricated, as drafts obtained by local media outlets and the final copy submitted to the state Senate do not contain a recommendation that the election should not be certified. Cyber Ninjas, the firm contracted for the audit, said in a press release it was fake.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

