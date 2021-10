As with many counties in Tennessee, Williamson County’s tourism industry took a hit in 2020 as many visitors canceled travel plans or reduced spending during the pandemic. New data released Sept. 7 by Visit Franklin shows the county saw a decline in tourism revenue for the first time in 10 years. During 2020, the county brought in $775.97 million in visitor spending, a more than 30% decrease from the $1.12 billion brought in during 2019, according to the tourism organization. In previous years, the county had consistently broken its own revenue records.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO