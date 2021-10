Barbara Jean Boyer, 89, of Festus died Sept. 17, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Boyer was a member of Sacred Heart Church and had worked as a bookkeeper for Festus Manor Nursing Center. She enjoyed ceramics, flower gardening and traveling. Born Nov. 30, 1931, in Bonne Terre, she was the daughter of the late Mae (Ferguson) Leftridge Striler and Roy Leftridge. She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Vernon Boyer.