Hematite, MO

Linda Sue Tyler, 60, Hematite

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Sue Tyler, 60, of Hematite died Sept. 17, 2021, in Festus, following a battle with ovarian cancer. Mrs. Tyler was a CNA at Festus Manor Nursing Center for more than 40 years. She was known as strong, helpful, caring and generous, and she enjoyed being outside, crocheting, listening to Christian music, watching church sermons and spending time with family. Born July 14, 1961, in Los Angeles, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Cletus Everett and Lillian Florence (Moser) Thompson.

