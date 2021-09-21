Murante Joins with 22 Financial Officers to Express Concerns Over Proposed IRS Proposal
(Lincoln, NE) Treasurer John Murante today joined with 22 other financial officers from across the nation in a letter to President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to express concern that the recent $3.5 trillion spending proposal from the Biden administration will require financial institutions to turn over private citizens’ personal bank account information to the IRS if they exceed $600 of inflows or outflows in an account.www.kfornow.com
