Murante Joins with 22 Financial Officers to Express Concerns Over Proposed IRS Proposal

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s congressional Democrats, with the exception of Rep. Dina Titus, are keeping mum about Pres. Joe Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to help pay for legislation designed to tackle poverty, boost working families, expand education and health care, and confront the climate crisis. “Raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5% […] The post Is now any time to raise the corporate tax rate on the resort industry? appeared first on Nevada Current.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO