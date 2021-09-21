CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murante Joins with 22 Financial Officers to Express Concerns Over Proposed IRS Proposal

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lincoln, NE) Treasurer John Murante today joined with 22 other financial officers from across the nation in a letter to President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to express concern that the recent $3.5 trillion spending proposal from the Biden administration will require financial institutions to turn over private citizens’ personal bank account information to the IRS if they exceed $600 of inflows or outflows in an account.

utv44.com

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS
Nevada Current

Is now any time to raise the corporate tax rate on the resort industry?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s congressional Democrats, with the exception of Rep. Dina Titus, are keeping mum about Pres. Joe Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to help pay for legislation designed to tackle poverty, boost working families, expand education and health care, and confront the climate crisis. “Raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5% […] The post Is now any time to raise the corporate tax rate on the resort industry?  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cape May County Herald

Transaction Reporting Proposal for IRS is ‘Useless,’ Congressman Says

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued the following statement on the administration's proposal to require financial institutions to report inflows and outflows of business and personal accounts to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to a release from the congressman's office, financial institutions would be forced to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Editorial: Don't let the IRS spy on our bank accounts

The Biden administration is actively pushing Congress to require banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service on the account activity of a huge swath of Americans. This unwarranted snooping would be an invasion of privacy, and lawmakers should make sure it doesn't happen. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the...
SMALL BUSINESS
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Bankers Say Biden Proposal Would Turn Banks Into IRS Agents

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A controversial provision contained in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan that would give the Internal Revenue Service much more information about citizens’ personal finances is causing some angst in Wyoming and on Capitol Hill. The provision would require banks to report...
WYOMING STATE

