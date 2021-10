The Takoma Park Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be an Amazon employee. “We have received information that a resident has been contacted by phone by an unknown person purporting to be from Amazon,” reads an emailed Community Advisory. “The caller indicated that the resident had suspicious activity on their account and they could help them fix the issue if they logged in to their account with the caller. The resident did not do that. Another way the Amazon scam works is through robocalls.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 16 DAYS AGO