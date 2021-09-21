Blountstown player honors fallen teammate and friend in a special way every Friday night!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On February 28, 2021, tragedy struck the community of Blountstown. 17 year old, Tevaun Wint was killed in a car accident on State Road 69. In the nearly seven months since his passing, the Blountstown Community has kept Tevaun in its thoughts through fundraisers, wristbands, and vigils, and this fall, his number is still on the field. “Me and Tevaun were very close. We played football together.” That from Andrae Williams, who is a junior wide receiver and cornerback for the Blountstown football team. His connection to Tevaun was deeper though than simply being on the same team.