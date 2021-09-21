CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blountstown, FL

Blountstown player honors fallen teammate and friend in a special way every Friday night!

By Julia Daniels
WJHG-TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On February 28, 2021, tragedy struck the community of Blountstown. 17 year old, Tevaun Wint was killed in a car accident on State Road 69. In the nearly seven months since his passing, the Blountstown Community has kept Tevaun in its thoughts through fundraisers, wristbands, and vigils, and this fall, his number is still on the field. “Me and Tevaun were very close. We played football together.” That from Andrae Williams, who is a junior wide receiver and cornerback for the Blountstown football team. His connection to Tevaun was deeper though than simply being on the same team.

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Blountstown, FL
City
Panama City, FL
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Judge questions Texas abortion ban's controversial enforcement mechanism

(CNN) — A federal judge Friday questioned the controversial enforcement mechanism of Texas' six-week abortion ban and asked whether the law made private citizens "a proxy for the state to insulate the state from the sort of judicial oversight that would exist." US District Judge Robert Pitman is holding a...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In A Special Way#American Football#Wjhg#The Blountstown Community#Tigers#Holmes

Comments / 0

Community Policy