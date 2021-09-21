Visa Backs Arab FinTech Forum Set to Address Financial Inclusion

After working as an investment banker in Canada for a decade, Halima Iqbal moved back to Pakistan in 2017 and quickly realized how difficult it is for women to access financial services. “I had a really hard time opening up a basic bank account. It took me about three and a half months,” Iqbal told TechCrunch. She began researching how Pakistani women deal with money—for example, how do they save or take out credit?

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO