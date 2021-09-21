Visa Backs Arab FinTech Forum Set to Address Financial Inclusion
Global payments processing giant Visa will be partnering with the first edition of the Arab Fintech Forum on Oct. 10 in Qatar, The FinTech Times reported Monday (Sept 20). The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops to address challenges and opportunities faced by Fintechs. It will be centered around the key role of financial inclusion in ensuring global economic stability, recovery, and growth.www.pymnts.com
