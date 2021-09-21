CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange you Glad it’s Fall?

Dallas Farmers Market Team
Cover picture for the articleThe first signs of Fall are just around the corner, which in Texas it means… it’s still hot. However, Texans have never let that stop them from celebrating the eventual coolness coming our way. From Volleman’s Dairy’s Pumpkin Spice Milk to Palmieri Café’s Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can beat the heat and still get the first of fall. Shop for the season in the A/C seven days a week, picking up fall favorites from Simply Irresistible, Folklore & Tradition, and K.A. Classics. Or you can brave the heat of the outdoors on the weekend and support local businesses in The Shed, with locally grown pumpkins and gourds, fall produce, handmade treats, and one-of-a-kind artisan items. For information about the 200+ Local Businesses represented at the DFM, you can visit our website or follow us @dallasfarmersmarket!

