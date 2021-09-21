CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Latina Moms Couldn't Find Bilingual Baby Books — So They Made Their Own

By Blake Bakkila
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Lil' Libros products are now on shelves at Target. Just so you know, What to Expect may earn commissions from the shopping links included on this page. First-time mom-to-be Patty Rodriguez couldn’t find one important item to add to her registry: bilingual children’s books. It was 2010 and she wanted her son Alexander to read books that celebrated her culture, traditions and the duality of being an American Latino. But she came up short. So, she decided to make her own and pitched Lil’ Libros to publishers.

