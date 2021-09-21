Two Latina Moms Couldn't Find Bilingual Baby Books — So They Made Their Own
Patty Rodriguez couldn't find one important item to add to her registry: bilingual children's books. It was 2010 and she wanted her son Alexander to read books that celebrated her culture, traditions and the duality of being an American Latino. But she came up short. So, she decided to make her own and pitched Lil' Libros to publishers.
