ACGC one of eleven remaining unbeatens in Class 1A

(ACGC) ACGC has kept themselves in the district title hunt with a perfect 4-0 overall record. They lead the state in rushing by over 200 yards.

The Chargers produced a 56-0 win over West Central Valley last Friday night. “I was really happy with how we played in all three phases of the game” says head coach Cody Matthewson. “We did a great job of getting some offensive production. I think we had 31 offensive plays and averaged 13.5 yards per play. Our defense continues to do a fantastic job. We gave up 40 yards of total offense. Our run defense has been pretty stout as of late.” Matthewson adds, “Chuck Crawford was 6/7 with PAT’s, we had a blocked punt, then Cayden Jensen had an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown…All in all, I’m pretty proud of the way we played.”

Up next is a 2-2 Nodaway Valley/O-M team that has shown some big play capabilities in the passing game. The Wolverines are coming off of a 35-0 setback to Interstate-35. “They throw the ball around a lot. They have a receiver who is leading the state in receptions.” Matthewson says, “We just have to come out and get off to a good start.”

ACGC has outscored their last three opponents, 160-18. Gavin Cornelison leads the ground game with 701 yards rushing on 81 carries. The team averages 8.3 yards per attempt.