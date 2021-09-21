CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACGC one of eleven remaining unbeatens in Class 1A

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 10 days ago
(ACGC) ACGC has kept themselves in the district title hunt with a perfect 4-0 overall record. They lead the state in rushing by over 200 yards.

The Chargers produced a 56-0 win over West Central Valley last Friday night. “I was really happy with how we played in all three phases of the game” says head coach Cody Matthewson. “We did a great job of getting some offensive production. I think we had 31 offensive plays and averaged 13.5 yards per play. Our defense continues to do a fantastic job. We gave up 40 yards of total offense. Our run defense has been pretty stout as of late.” Matthewson adds, “Chuck Crawford was 6/7 with PAT’s, we had a blocked punt, then Cayden Jensen had an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown…All in all, I’m pretty proud of the way we played.”

Up next is a 2-2 Nodaway Valley/O-M team that has shown some big play capabilities in the passing game. The Wolverines are coming off of a 35-0 setback to Interstate-35. “They throw the ball around a lot. They have a receiver who is leading the state in receptions.” Matthewson says, “We just have to come out and get off to a good start.”

ACGC has outscored their last three opponents, 160-18. Gavin Cornelison leads the ground game with 701 yards rushing on 81 carries. The team averages 8.3 yards per attempt.

