CHICAGO (CBS) — The year 2020 was a big year for rat complaints in Chicago – the worst in some time. But the latest public data from the city show this year is shaping up to be even worse. On Friday, CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas took us inside the fight to keep the rodents at bay. “They’re smart,” Cindy Warshell said of the rats. Warshell is busy enough as an occupational therapist and mom. She didn’t want to add rat catcher to her daily duties. “I’m totally grossed out,” she said. Nonetheless, she has caught three rats in her Irving Park backyard just in the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO