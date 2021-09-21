Fairbanks sees first snowfall of the season; winter storm could bring heavy amounts to Denali, Delta
Although it is still technically summer, at least until Wednesday, it is already beginning to feel like winter in Fairbanks. The season’s first snowfall at Fairbanks International Airport was officially recorded Sunday morning. Temperatures aren’t expected to rise much, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s for the foreseeable future with more snow in the forecast for Friday.www.kodiakdailymirror.com
