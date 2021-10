The relief efforts from Hurricane Ida are far from over. As the country grapples with rebuilding the popular tourist destination, United MegaCARE, the global humanitarian arm of Bishop T.D. Jakes and T.D. Jakes Ministries is delivering emergency supplies, care and resources to the thousands of families displaced and in need following the category 4 storm that arrived on Louisiana's shores several days ago. Nearly 16 years to the date after Hurricane Katrina irreversibly caused catastrophic damage to thousands, Hurricane Ida has placed residents of New Orleans and surrounding areas without power, supplies and much-needed aid.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO