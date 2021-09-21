My night at Terrace watching Sam Spector ’24 and the Degenerates
Written live as Sam Spector ’24 performed during one of the first nights out open to all students. Story edited lightly for clarity. 9:50 p.m. — We arrive early — embarrassingly early. Doors open at 10. We’re stranded outside with a feeling of not belonging. A bouncer with a cigar stands outside. The crowd collects. Suspicious onlookers peer down from Terrace Club’s second-floor window. They drink something from a mug. The opening is moved to 10:30 p.m. The news spreads through the throng. The smell of marijuana is palpable.www.dailyprincetonian.com
