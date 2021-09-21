CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

My night at Terrace watching Sam Spector ’24 and the Degenerates

Daily Princetonian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten live as Sam Spector ’24 performed during one of the first nights out open to all students. Story edited lightly for clarity. 9:50 p.m. — We arrive early — embarrassingly early. Doors open at 10. We’re stranded outside with a feeling of not belonging. A bouncer with a cigar stands outside. The crowd collects. Suspicious onlookers peer down from Terrace Club’s second-floor window. They drink something from a mug. The opening is moved to 10:30 p.m. The news spreads through the throng. The smell of marijuana is palpable.

