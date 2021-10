The SEC charged Robert Press, the former CEO of TCA Fund Management, and Donna Silverman, its former chief portfolio manager, with inflating net asset values. After charging Robert D. Press, former CEO of the advisory firm TCA Fund Management Group, and Donna M. Silverman, its former chief portfolio manager, for their roles in a scheme to artificially inflate the net asset values and performance results of several funds managed by TCA, the Securities and Exchange Commission settled with the two.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO