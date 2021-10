UNC Football needed to prove something when Virginia came to Kenan Stadium on Saturday night, and the Tar Heels did just that with a decisive 59-39 victory over the Cavaliers. Carolina hadn’t beaten UVA in four straight tries, and the Cavs’ Mandy Alonso donated some good bulletin board material when he spoke about the Heels’ inability to finish games earlier this week. Tonight was all Tar Heels, though, and the offensive numbers are eye-popping.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO