(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) On Thursday, Framber Valdez was scratched from his start against the Texas Rangers, as he has a “light slice” on his index finger of his left hand. He sustained the injury on the outfield wall during batting practice on Wednesday. While Luis Garcia takes the mound on Thursday night, Valdez could slide back into the Houston Astros’ rotation this weekend, but the probable starters are still to be announced.

