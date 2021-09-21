CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Op-Ed: Private School Tax Credit Program at Odds With Kentucky’s Constitution

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following op-ed is written by Anna Baumann, deputy director at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. The framers of Kentucky’s constitution made crystal clear the state’s responsibility to provide for a system of common, public schools across the commonwealth. And in 1989 the Kentucky Supreme Court affirmed that obligation and said funding inadequacies at the time meant the state had “fallen short in its duty” to provide a “proper and adequate education.”

