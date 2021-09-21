Op-Ed: Private School Tax Credit Program at Odds With Kentucky’s Constitution

Iowans are known for being plain-spoken and clear-thinking. Perhaps that’s why President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Iowa has recently sunk to a dismal 31%. Afghanistan and COVID-19 notwithstanding, another of the Biden Administration’s promises that seems to have failed the believability test is his insistence that middle-class Iowans won’t be hurt in the pocketbook by his $3.5 trillion budget blueprint. Iowans are right to be skeptical.

