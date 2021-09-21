'See your doctor': The COVID-19 pandemic's secondary ripple effect

COEUR d’ALENE – Dr. Robert Scoggins has been involved with the COVID-19 response at Kootenai Health since day one. These days, he doesn’t like what he’s seeing. “I never thought we would get to this point to where we had this many COVID patients in an ICU setting,” he said during a press conference Wednesday. “When we talked about these plans over a year ago, I really doubted we'd ever get there. We're definitely there now and still trying to think of what do we do next.”

