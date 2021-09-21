CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'See your doctor': The COVID-19 pandemic's secondary ripple effect

By Brian Seltzer
audacy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — For nearly 20 months, COVID-19 has been top of mind. Beyond the threat of the virus itself, the pandemic also poses secondary health risks. "I'm seeing a lot of patients in my office right now, mostly because for the last year-and-a-half, people have been hiding away in their homes and not coming out and getting the medical care they really need," says Dr. Vicki Bralow, who's practiced primary care in Philadelphia for over three decades.

Pennsylvania Health
