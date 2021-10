In an effort to boost capacity along the northern stretch of the MetroRail’s Red Line, Capital Metro will add a second track from Lakeline Station to Leander Station. The project would increase train frequency from around every 25 minutes to every 15 minutes. The stretch between the two stations will be one of the only segments along the 33-mile light-rail line with double tracking, which allows for trains to run in both directions.

LEANDER, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO