EUR/USD manages to rebound from YTD lows near 1.1560. A drop to 1.1500 still floats on the horizon. The “technical rebound” from recent oversold levels could meet interim hurdle at the 10-day SMA at 1.1674 in the near term. A sustained recovery from here looks unlikely, however, at least in the near/medium term. While the immediate support line (off September 3 highs) keeps capping the upside, there should be room for further decline.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO