Monday evening news update from News4 Nashville

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man wanted in the murders of his brother, sister-in-law and third person was arrested Friday in West Virginia, authorities said. Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Brian Robinette, 58, and Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, whose bodies were found Thursday inside their Ellicott City home, Howard County Police said. Burnham will also be charged in Wednesday’s killing of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds in Allegany County. Burnham, the subject of a massive manhunt, was spotted about 9 a.m. Friday in Davis, West Virginia, with a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette that was stolen from Robinette’s Kerger Road home after the couple was killed, according to police. Police in West Virginia took him into custody without incident. According to police, a gun was recovered from the vehicle at the time of Burnham’s arrest. Burnham remains in custody in West Virginia pending an extradition hearing. Additional details, such as motives for the murders, weren’t immediately clear as of Friday morning.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO