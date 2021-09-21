Monday evening news update from News4 Nashville
Metro Police are trying to identify a group of four men. They said two of them punched a Florida man early this morning on Broadway. Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a Regions Bank on Ridgefield Way off Harding Pike today. He did not show a weapon but gave the teller a note demanding cash. Police are looking for 16-year-old Adrian Cameron II, who they say is the suspect in the shooting death of Josh Evans, whose body was found in the Cumberland River last week wrapped in trash bags.www.wsmv.com
