COLTS to hire temporary director before search for permanent one
A five-year employee of Lackawanna County’s public bus system will serve as its interim leader until the system’s board finds a permanent executive director. Wayne Williams, 56, will take over the job when County of Lackawanna Transit System Executive Director Robert Fiume departs next month to take over as executive director of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority. Fiume’s last day is Oct. 15.www.standardspeaker.com
