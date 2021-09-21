CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lackawanna County, PA

COLTS to hire temporary director before search for permanent one

By BORYS KRAWCZENIUK STAFF WRITER
Standard-Speaker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA five-year employee of Lackawanna County’s public bus system will serve as its interim leader until the system’s board finds a permanent executive director. Wayne Williams, 56, will take over the job when County of Lackawanna Transit System Executive Director Robert Fiume departs next month to take over as executive director of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority. Fiume’s last day is Oct. 15.

www.standardspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Wayne, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Throop, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Williams
Reuters

NWSL says weekend matches 'will not occur' after report on fired coach

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said this weekend's matches will not take place a day after a report detailed allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy