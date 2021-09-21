Neotokyo, a Japanese noodle bar with cyberpunk vibes, is coming to Montreal this winter
While restaurateur Yann Lévy's proud of his past achievements—the Japanese snack bar Hanzo Ikazaya, the Havanan spot Escondite, poke bowls by Koa Lua, the izakaya Biiru, Gokudo's cocktail bar and the bubble tea of Boba Boba—his latest project could be deemed his dream restaurant: Neotokyo, a Japanese noodle bar with cyberpunk vibes that's opening (hopefully) in downtown Montreal this winter.www.timeout.com
