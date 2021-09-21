CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Neotokyo, a Japanese noodle bar with cyberpunk vibes, is coming to Montreal this winter

By Tommy Dion, JP Karwacki
Time Out Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile restaurateur Yann Lévy's proud of his past achievements—the Japanese snack bar Hanzo Ikazaya, the Havanan spot Escondite, poke bowls by Koa Lua, the izakaya Biiru, Gokudo's cocktail bar and the bubble tea of Boba Boba—his latest project could be deemed his dream restaurant: Neotokyo, a Japanese noodle bar with cyberpunk vibes that's opening (hopefully) in downtown Montreal this winter.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
discovering-la.com

Sōgo Roll Bar Elevates Japanese Hand Rolls

While I’ve sat at the bar at many sushi restaurants, I’ve never experienced a “roll bar.” No, I’m not talking about the accessory on a convertible car, but a bar-like restaurant featuring Japanese hand rolls. Since my daughter volunteers in Hollywood, I took the opportunity to meet her at Sōgo Roll Bar.
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

ANA Lounge Tokyo: Noodle & Sake Bar

ANA Lounge Review Tokyo is part of the Tahiti Triumph Trip Report. It covers the following cities:. Picture Preview here and see how this $60,000 trip cost $1999 here. Be sure to check out TPOL’s Map, the best feature of the blog. I looked for calm and quiet when I...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Bar#Noodles#Old Montreal#Food Drink#Japanese#Time Out Montreal#Neo Tokyo Noodle Bar#Mazemen
Time Out Global

Five actually good plant-based tasting menus in NYC

When Eleven Madison Park announced that it would be going plant-based, the food world was abuzz. Could New York's so-called top restaurant really get away with charging $335 for a vegan menu? And would it be any good? Now, according to a certain restaurant critic at The New York Times, it appears that both answers are no.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

NSA Noodle Bar Arrives In Williamsburg

East Meets West at NSA Noodle Bar in Williamsburg where diners can expect a mash-up of Japanese and Italian cuisine. NSA stands for No Strings Attached. Restaurateurs Chiwa Yeung and Spencer Cartledge launched the restaurant, which grew out of a ghost kitchen for their La Margarita pizzeria. It was there that they met their new executive Chef Brooke Apfelbaum who added things like truffles and wagyu beef to the toppings.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Utah

For Authentic Japanese Ramen That Will Rock Your World, Head To Tonkotsu Ramen Bar In Utah

Anyone who’s ever had really good ramen knows it’s a transcendent experience. It’s the kind of dish that’s just so delicious, it makes your whole day. However, it can be difficult to find really good, authentic Japanese ramen. Luckily, we’ve found a spot in Utah that offers the most amazing Japanese cuisine. It’s so good, […] The post For Authentic Japanese Ramen That Will Rock Your World, Head To Tonkotsu Ramen Bar In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Time Out Global

Bun House’s spooky Halloween steamed buns are back this year

Ah, Halloween, the festival that celebrates all the spookiest things in the world. The twilit hangover after Oktoberfest. Where the unshriven and unvaccinated sit clutching Starbucks pumpkin lattes in an endless limbo outside a petrol-less filling station in their ghostly carriage, its fuel gauge permanently on ‘empty’. Among lots of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

The best bars in Brickell for great drinks and big city vibes

Rooftop views, karaoke nights, sports pubs and more await at the best bars in Brickell. More than just a financial center, Brickell is Miami’s flourishing urban core, where bankers and business types rub shoulders with wealthy international co-eds and sight-seeing tourists on the same bustling sidewalks. A vibrant bayfront neighborhood whose glittering high-rises make up a large portion of Miami’s iconic skyline, Brickell boasts some of the city’s best shopping and dining, along with quick access to Miami’s famous beaches and Miami’s world-class museums. Unlike other neighborhoods in Miami, most of these things are all within walking distance of each other in Brickell, making it feel truly metropolitan. Of course, if you’re looking to have a night out in the big city, you’ll want a proper place to imbibe. And now more than ever, Brickell has plenty of that, too. Below, find our picks for the best bars in Brickell.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Global

Dirty Bones debut an outrageous ‘reverse truffle burger’

Dirty Bones is back in Soho! The NYC-inspired burger joint has valiantly returned, once again gracing Kingly Court with their chicken and waffles and signature burgers. The new restaurant - in the same location, will be bigger and dirtier than the last. Classics like the Mac Daddy - double brisket & dry aged steak burger topped and the Vegan Classic Burger - plant-based burger with vegan cheese, red onion, gherkin and veganaise on a soft seeded bun will remain firm fixtures on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Northern California

Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes

There’s nothing like a hearty breakfast in a charming eatery to get your day goin’, especially if it’s at Bette’s! This landmark cafe serves all of your favorite breakfast classics all long. Don’t be fooled, though. This ain’t your average breakfast spot. In fact, Bette’s has become a favorite for putting its own unique spin […] The post Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Time Out Global

The top 11 prix fixe dineL.A. menu deals to try this October

A new steakhouse from Nancy Silverton and an iconic, family-run Mexican spot in the Valley are just two of our 11 favorite dineL.A. deals this fall. With a slight delay from its usual early September slot, the second 2021 edition of dineL.A. is back. Well over 200 restaurants are set to participate in this fall’s restaurant week, which runs from October 1 through 15. Scattered among the prix fixe tradition’s dizzying full list of menus are some of L.A.’s best restaurants offering their signature fare at a more budget-friendly price point.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

You can now make your own FamilyMart fried chicken at home

FamilyMart has amassed a cult following for its fried chicken, affectionately known as ‘Famichiki’. It’s readily available in the hot food section at any time of day, year-round and only costs ¥180 a piece. Now you won’t even need to pop out to the nearest convenience store to get one because you can make it fresh at home with this new frozen Famichiki set.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

The team who brought us Love, Tilly Devine and Ragazzi are opening a new spot

They say the company you keep says a lot about who you are, so if that holds true, La Salut – set to open in Redfern this spring – should be an absolute cracker. The folks that brought us Love, Tilly Devine, Ragazzi and Dear Sainte Èloise have set the bar pretty darn high in terms of Sydney wine bars (and the snacks aren't bad either). Their latest addition is a Catalan-inspired watering hole that isn't taking itself too seriously. La Salut is a joint venture between the Love Tilly Group and newly launched hospitality and accommodation group the people_ (helmed by Paul Schulte and Andrew Taylor). It aims to be a little piece of Catalonia right in the mean streets of Redfern, with all the colour and vibrancy that comes along. The 40-seat wine bar will feature earthy tones and polished concrete, with outdoor dining along Walker Street.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Le Passé Composé now serves brunch all day with a new kitchen at Time Out Market Montréal

You can officially say 'adieu' to the brunch line-ups over at the main restaurant of Le Passé Composé in the Village, Montreal: An all-day menu of greatest hits—we're talking about tartines, panko French toast fries, seared foie gras on poached eggs and more—from chef Arnaud Glay and his team is now available at Time Out Market Montréal as of today.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy