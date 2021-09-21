CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Beijing Resort Celebrates Grand Opening

By Clint Gamache
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Beijing Resort today celebrated a monumental milestone – the grand opening of the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, Universal CityWalk Beijing, and two spectacular hotels, namely The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel. The widely anticipated grand opening brings together Universal’s most popular experiences and affords them a Chinese cultural infusion. This extraordinary dream vacation destination will welcome guests from China and abroad with blockbuster fun beyond imagination, bringing them into an extraordinary immersive blockbuster movie world.

