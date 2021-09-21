CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Donelson Removes Contract Interference Lawsuit Against Team Health

By ALM Staff
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed a contract interference lawsuit against Team Health Holdings Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Atlanta Heart Associates, accuses the defendant of fraudulently billing insurance providers for the reading of electrocardiograms that were actually reviewed by the plaintiff pursuant to a contract. The case is 1:21-cv-03831, Atlanta Heart Associates, P.C. v. Team Health Holdings, Inc.

