The Buffalo Bills coasted to their first victory of the season with a 35-0 road win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills have their defense to thank for the ease of victory. There were plenty of great stats on the defensive side on Sunday. Gregory “Groot” Rosseau tallied the first two sacks of his NFL career. A.J. Epenesa had nine quarterback pressures. Levi Wallace had an interception, the fifth of his career. Matt Milano and Taiwan Jones both had fumble recoveries. The defense as a whole sacked the Dolphins’ two quarterbacks six times. All of these stats go to show just how great of a day the defense had—and how much it made up for a terrible day for Josh Allen and the offense.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO