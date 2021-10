Last week, the Cedar Rapids School District decided to reinstate their mask mandate. This followed an Iowa judge temporarily halting the state of Iowa's ban on schools being able to issue such mandates. The issue of masks in schools has continued to be a hot button topic this school year, with many parents coming down on both sides of the issue. Many wondered what it would take for the district to no longer require masks. Today, the school district sent out a letter to families outlining what would need to happen for the mandate to end.

